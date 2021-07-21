2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

BODYCAM: Officer saves trapped family from burning home

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (CNN) - A police officer is being praised for his bravery after he risked his life to save others Monday.

Check out a bodycam video showing officer Mark Conklin running towards a house engulfed in flames.

Police say children and an adult were trapped in the home.

Despite standing next to the extreme heat, Conklin directed the trapped occupants to jump from the upstairs window, catching them as they came down.

Police Chief Tim Jackson said Conklin’s actions were “one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism and exemplary service” he has seen.

The house occupants were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other serious injuries were sustained. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

2 arrested for deadly beating of 39-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side (Image: Hawaii News...
2 arrested for deadly beating of 39-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side
The dog, named Ollie, had to be exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
Body recovered from Lake Erie in Willowick
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
29-year-old Justin Fouse
Akron police arrest man who they say hit acquaintance in the head, drove off in his car