City council members discuss staffing issues within Cleveland Police Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland City Council members did not mince their words as they express frustration about staffing issues inside the Cleveland Police Department.

“The administration failed, you were supposed to put out another class in and that didn’t happen,” said Cleveland City Councilman Michael Polensek.

Currently, the police department can hire 1640 officers in total, but there are only 1521 officers on the force right now.

That means there are 119 open spots available.

In a virtual council meeting on Wednesday, Councilman Michael Polensek called on the leaders of Cleveland police to get more officers in their department.

“I call upon the administration, you gotta up your game on recruitment,” said Polensek.

Police Chief Calvin Williams says recruiting more officers isn’t as easy as it sounds, the number of applicants is down for multiple reasons.

“If you add together things like salary, things like people just don’t want to deal with the violence in big cities now. All those things come into play when you’re trying to recruit people,” said Williams.

The police department’s staffing issues may not seem like a big deal to some people.

