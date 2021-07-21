Cleveland Catholic school teacher pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to police officer posing as teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former music teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of importuning on Tuesday.

Gregory Kinat admitted to having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Kinat was actually talking to an undercover officer and the alleged conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Feb. 8.

Kinat was a music teacher at Our Lady of Angels Catholic School in Kamm’s Corner.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of Kinat’s arrest.

Kinat will be sentenced on August 19.

