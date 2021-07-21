Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A death sentence out of Cuyahoga County for the man convicted on murdering multiple people in 2017 was vacated by the Ohio Supreme Court.

According to the ruling, the decision from the Ohio Supreme Court was made because the Cuyahoga County trial judge did not verbally advise him of certain rights he waived by entering a guilty plea.

BREAKING: Convicted serial killer George Brinkman's convictions and death sentences vacated by Ohio Supreme Court due to a mistake by a trial judge. Brinkman confessed to killing Suzanne Taylor, 2 daughters, Taylor & Kylie. Convictions for Stark Co. murders remain. pic.twitter.com/ZcfXVeHcOF — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) July 21, 2021

Brinkman pleaded guilty during the Cuyahoga County court proceedings to killing Suzanne Taylor and her two daughters, Taylor Kylie Pifer, in North Royalton.

The triple-murder case will now be remanded back to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for new proceedings.

Working on more info on news Ohio Supreme Court vacated convictions and death sentences for George Brinkman in murders of North Royalton mother and daughters, over a trial court mistake.

Here's our 2019 series To Catch a Killer on his confession: https://t.co/ovJPAkcfpT — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) July 21, 2021

Brinkman’s conviction and death sentence out of Stark County for the murder of Rogell and Roberta John remains valid, meaning he will still stay in custody.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.