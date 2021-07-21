2 Strong 4 Bullies
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error

FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A death sentence out of Cuyahoga County for the man convicted on murdering multiple people in 2017 was vacated by the Ohio Supreme Court.

According to the ruling, the decision from the Ohio Supreme Court was made because the Cuyahoga County trial judge did not verbally advise him of certain rights he waived by entering a guilty plea.

Brinkman pleaded guilty during the Cuyahoga County court proceedings to killing Suzanne Taylor and her two daughters, Taylor Kylie Pifer, in North Royalton.

Prosecutors: Brinkman slit Suzanne’s throat, smothered Taylor, used telephone cord to strangle Kylie

The triple-murder case will now be remanded back to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for new proceedings.

Brinkman’s conviction and death sentence out of Stark County for the murder of Rogell and Roberta John remains valid, meaning he will still stay in custody.

