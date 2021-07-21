2 Strong 4 Bullies
Donations for new Geauga County K9 given in honor of late retired Sheriff

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland and his K9 partner, Midge, died a few hours apart from each other in April of 2021.

Today, the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was given donations that equaled just over $15,000 for a new K9.

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand received a visit from Bev McClelland, the wife of the late retired sheriff.

After McClelland’s passing in April, the McClelland family received numerous donations in his name.

Bev McClelland delivered the donations to be used for the Geauga County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement K9 Fund.

The donations were $7,250 in cash and a certificate for the cost of training for a new police dog from Paul Shaughnessy, the President of Excel K-9 Services Inc.

The certificate is valued at about $7,800 according to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is part of the statement issued on the Geauga County Sheriff Office Facebook:

Sheriff Hildenbrand is honored to accept these donations in Dan McClelland’s name and wishes to extend his sincere appreciation to all of these wonderful donors for their generosity. The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program was near and dear to Sheriff McClelland’s heart and these monies will go a long way towards sustaining this service for many years to come. A very special thank you to Bev and the entire McClelland Family.

