2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19’: Health experts address problem of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several of the state’s top medical professionals used strong words to urge any remaining Ohioans who have not yet been vaccinated for the coronavirus to get the shot.

“What we now know from the advent of the Delta variant is that you only have two choices left: Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said during a Wednesday morning briefing.

Dr. Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney and Dr. Amy Edwards, of University Hospitals, to discuss ongoing issues of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio and to provide additional facts about the shot’s efficacy and side effects.

The CDC said this week that the Delta variant accounts of approximately 83% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 744 new COVID-19 cases, additional 12 deaths added to state’s total
Experts say the delta variant is spreading so rapidly that people who aren't vaccinated are...
COVID-19: Mask up and vax up to protect kids from virus
Health officials say more than 99% of the recent COVID-19 deaths are among people who are not...
'You are not protected': Biden warns unvaccinated; officials call for masking at schools