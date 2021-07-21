Family of missing Northeast Ohio woman wants answers after weeks of searching

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A month-long search continues for a missing Northeast Ohio woman as her family is left with so many questions as to what happened.

The family of 27-year-old Rajah McQueen wants answers.

“She was last heard from by her sisters. This is what I want to say to anybody who may be involved. You’re not smarter than the law, you’re not smarter than God. Somewhere, something slips up,” Alicia Kirkland, Rajah’s cousin, said.

McQueen was last seen in the 10300 block of Miles Avenue. We’re told McQueen is possibly driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra, according to Cleveland police.

“You be driving down the street, and you see a car and I say, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s her,’” Kirkland said.

McQueen’s family said something is off about her disappearance.

“People were calling, the phone was manually shut off, and that’s really important to say,” said Kirkland. “The phone company didn’t disconnect it. Her car, the plates were last ran in Westlake. That’s where she worked out.”

As police keep searching for McQueen, her family said they’ll do everything they can to bring her home.

“I know wherever she is, she’s with Jesus,” said Kirkland.

Call Cleveland police Det. Callahan at 216-623-3138 if you see Rajah McQueen or know her location.

