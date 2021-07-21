Man robs Chase Bank in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from police, the suspect entered the Chase Bank, located at 1615 S. Arlington Rd., and handed a teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene in a Ford F150, red or maroon, over silver (gray) in color.

Police looking for man who robbed Chase Bank Tuesday. (Akron Police)

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.