2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man robs Chase Bank in Akron

Chase Bank robbed
Chase Bank robbed((Source: WOIO))
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from police, the suspect entered the Chase Bank, located at 1615 S. Arlington Rd., and handed a teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene in a Ford F150, red or maroon, over silver (gray) in color.

Police looking for man who robbed Chase Bank Tuesday.
Police looking for man who robbed Chase Bank Tuesday.(Akron Police)

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

Gregory A. Kinat, 43, was arrested after having a sexually explicit conversation with a person...
Cleveland Catholic school teacher pleaded guilty to sending sexually explicit messages to police officer posing as teen
West Side house fire injured
Cleveland firefighter hurt during West Side house fire
Owner of North Olmsted’s Artist for a Day indicted on 7 counts of gross sexual imposition
More victims come forward after North Olmsted businessman charged with sex-related crimes
The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to...
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop