Mayfield talks Browns, vaccines, contract and more at football camp

Gilmour Academy hosted camp for kids
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Gates Mills, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield spent time working with area kids on Wednesday at his annual camp, but the Browns were the topic de jour when it came to his Q & A with reporters.

Players report for training camp on July 27th, a date that can’t come fast enough for the Browns signal caller. “Very excited. It’s been a little over a month since minicamp, and having all the guys together. That excitement is building up, I think everybody can feel the energy,” he said.

Mayfield was quick to point out, even though the Browns won 11 games last year, they have to start all over. “You have to start fresh, it doesn’t matter if your team was in the Super Bowl or you didn’t win a game, you have to start fresh.”

The Browns would love to get Mayfield signed to a fresh contract, his is up after the 2022 season, but that has yet to get done. His position has always been that he is not concerned about it. He maintains that position. “I’m about winning and I think everything will play itself out. I’m not worried about it at all, because if we win, we are headed in the right direction.”

Vaccinations came up as well. The NFL has stated that if 85% of a team gets vaccinated the club can operate outside of the COVID guidelines that were in place. Unvaccinated players would still operate under COVID restrictions of testing, masks, separation from teammates, etc. Mayfield feels getting the shot can help the team. “It proposes a competitive advantage because of the close contact rates and what happens if somebody does unfortunately get COVID.”

This was the third time Mayfield has put on this camp. It was cancelled last year because of COVID. Odell Beckham, Jr. will have his camp on Sunday at the same location.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

