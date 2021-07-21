2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcycle crash in Summit County leaves 4 seriously injured

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were seriously injured early Wednesday morning when two motorcycles crashed in Summit County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Portage Lakes Drive, according to a media release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said both motorcycles were traveling on Portage Lakes Drive when they failed to negotiate a turn, hitting a pole and guardrail.

The motorcycles were occupied by a 29-year-old man from Akron, a 24-year-old woman from Barberton, a 31-year-old man from Avon Lake and a 22-year-old woman from Akron. All the riders suffered serious injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Green and Coventry fire departments took them to local hospitals for treatment.

It’s unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash. Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office will continue investigating.

