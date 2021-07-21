2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal the next few days

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night. You are feeling the cool down today. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Expect to see more sun this afternoon after a mainly cloud filled sky this morning. Temperatures drop well in the 50s tonight away from the lakeshore. A dry air mass, by July standards, tomorrow and Friday. We should be rain free. A good deal of sun tomorrow then we bring in more cloud cover by Friday. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s both days.

