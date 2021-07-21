Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through last night. You are feeling the cool down today. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Expect to see more sun this afternoon after a mainly cloud filled sky this morning. Temperatures drop well in the 50s tonight away from the lakeshore. A dry air mass, by July standards, tomorrow and Friday. We should be rain free. A good deal of sun tomorrow then we bring in more cloud cover by Friday. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s both days.

