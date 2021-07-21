Ohio BMV warns of fraudulent postcards
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio BMV has recently been made aware of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.
The postcards state that a driver’s license or identification card has expired and the processes to have the issue corrected.
The postcard has grammatical and spelling errors and also instructs the reader to visit a non-official website.
The Ohio BMV said that these are not BMV-issued postcards and the genuine BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov.
You contact the Ohio BMV at (844) 644-6268 or visiting bmv.ohio.gov.
