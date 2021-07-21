2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio BMV warns of fraudulent postcards

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio BMV has recently been made aware of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.

The postcards state that a driver’s license or identification card has expired and the processes to have the issue corrected.

The postcard has grammatical and spelling errors and also instructs the reader to visit a non-official website.

The Ohio BMV said that these are not BMV-issued postcards and the genuine BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov.

You contact the Ohio BMV at (844) 644-6268 or visiting bmv.ohio.gov.

The Ohio BMV is warning of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.
The Ohio BMV is warning of fraudulent postcards being sent to Ohio residents.(Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

United Way Greater Cleveland providing new website to help people getting evicted.
With federal moratorium ending, United Way of Greater Cleveland provides free eviction resources
19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1
Sabra Tolliver
Drunken driver who struck, killed worker in Brook Park construction zone sentenced to at least 10 years
FILE - George Brinkman at arraignment (Source: WOIO)
Death sentence from Cuyahoga County charges vacated for Ohio serial killer due to court error