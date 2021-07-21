2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

President Joe Biden comes to Tri-State: What you need to know

Former Vice President Joe Biden visits Parma Heights encouraging people to vote on Tuesday
Former Vice President Joe Biden visits Parma Heights encouraging people to vote on Tuesday
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A CNN Town Hall meeting featuring President Joe Biden will be held Wednesday at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi Township.

This is the president’s first visit to the Tri-State since he took office.

University officials say they are “humbled and honored” to host the president’s event.

“The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives. We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience,” read a statement from Mt. Saint Joseph University.

Mount Saint Joseph University criticized for hosting President Biden town hall

The town hall will focus on “issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy,” CNN reported last week.

Wednesday’s event will begin at 8 p.m. and is by invitation only.

President Biden will land at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Air Force One around 4:10 p.m.

He will then head to the IBEW/NCEA Electrical Training Center in the 5400 block of Glenway Avenue at 5:40 p.m., according to the president’s public schedule.

Biden plans to discuss policies to create union jobs, according to White House Director of Message Planning Meghan Hayes.

The exact route the president will take to get from CVG to the IBEW facility and then Mt. St. Joseph University will not be released for security reasons although you can expect delays in Northern Kentucky, Downtown and on the west side.

Cincinnati police said to expect closures of “major roadways” for anyone traveling between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The president’s public schedule says he will leave from CVG at 10 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

More than a dozen clergy and community leaders gather at Mt. Olive Baptist Church to denounce...
Cleveland clergy to Nina Turner campaign: stop the negative ads towards Shontel Brown
Republican lawmakers will introduce House Bill 376, to give Ohioans more access to the data...
Limiting access to your personal online data is goal of new landmark legislation
Sen. Sherrod Brown shares pictures of Jan. 6 aftermath inside U.S. Capitol
Sen. Sherrod Brown shares new pictures of Jan. 6 aftermath inside U.S. Capitol
Cuyahoga County Council approves $8 million budget for new jail
Kucinich mayoral campaign features famous script Cleveland sign riddled in bullets, dripping...
Mayoral campaign features famous script Cleveland sign riddled in bullets, dripping blood; Destination Cleveland not amused