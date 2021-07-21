President Joe Biden comes to Tri-State: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A CNN Town Hall meeting featuring President Joe Biden will be held Wednesday at Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi Township.

This is the president’s first visit to the Tri-State since he took office.

University officials say they are “humbled and honored” to host the president’s event.

“The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives. We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience,” read a statement from Mt. Saint Joseph University.

The town hall will focus on “issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy,” CNN reported last week.

Wednesday’s event will begin at 8 p.m. and is by invitation only.

President Biden will land at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Air Force One around 4:10 p.m.

He will then head to the IBEW/NCEA Electrical Training Center in the 5400 block of Glenway Avenue at 5:40 p.m., according to the president’s public schedule.

Biden plans to discuss policies to create union jobs, according to White House Director of Message Planning Meghan Hayes.

I just saw some union members walk past Secret Service into the IBEW-NECA Electrical Training Center. @POTUS is scheduled to speak to them just before 6 p.m. during his visit to #Cincinnati. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8ezGl9nTt9 — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 21, 2021

The exact route the president will take to get from CVG to the IBEW facility and then Mt. St. Joseph University will not be released for security reasons although you can expect delays in Northern Kentucky, Downtown and on the west side.

Cincinnati police said to expect closures of “major roadways” for anyone traveling between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The president’s public schedule says he will leave from CVG at 10 p.m.

