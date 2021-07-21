A resident speaks up after his elections signs are damaged in his front yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An M-80 explosive was strategically placed on Saturday under the TJ Dow signs in Chris Mitchell’s front yard in the Hough Neighborhood which is under Ward 7.

“You know everybody will be scared or intimidated but it left us more angry than anything angry and other words I can’t say right now,” Mitchell said.

Right now several candidates are running for Ward 7.

Mitchell filed a police report & said he’s spoken to Dow about this incident.

He said Dow told him there have been numerous incidents of his signs being stolen or damaged.

“After that incident, everyone’s a little bit on edge right now because I have a few neighbors who unfortunately took their signs down because they don’t know what to think of all this they think they might be next,” Mitchell added.

Police are still investigating but Mitchell wants candidates to talk to their supporters about this type of intimidation.

