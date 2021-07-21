2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman who struck, killed worker while driving drunk in Brook Park construction zone sentenced

The driver is accused of hitting two construction workers on I-71 in Brook Park.
The driver is accused of hitting two construction workers on I-71 in Brook Park.((Source: WOIO))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who pleaded guilty to hitting two construction workers and killing one of them while driving intoxicated on I-71 in Brook Park will face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday.

The hearing for Sabra Tolliver is scheduled for 2 p.m. in front of a Cuyahoga County judge.

According to investigators, Tolliver was driving drunk when she crashed into the workers in October 2019.

One of the victims, identified as 61-year Rafael Solis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second worker suffered several broken bones, but did survive.

Following the crash, Tolliver fled the scene, but was later arrested in a Chipotle restaurant parking lot on Bagley Road.

Tolliver pleaded guilty to various charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and not stopping after an accident.

This story will be updated.

