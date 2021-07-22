2 Strong 4 Bullies
Authorities searching for Ashland County hit-and-run driver who killed mother, sent daughter to the hospital

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities search for the driver who mowed down a young mother and her daughter in Troy Township and then took off.

19 News spoke with the neighbors who helped the victims’ daughter following the crash.

“I was about to go to sleep,” said neighbor Brandon Baker. “My wife was watching tv in the living room, and we heard pounding on the door.”

Baker lives on Township Road 1031, just a stone’s throw away from where the family was hit Tuesday night.

“I heard a couple girls’ kind of crying and yelling, saying they need some help,” Baker said. “They don’t know what happened, but somebody hit them, and their mom and their dog, and they just needed someone to help them.”

Police said the crash happened at around 9:15. The victim was 40-year-old Jennifer Boreman, a mother to two young girls.

“So, I ran down to what looked like something laying in the field, and there was a body there.”

Baker called 911 while his wife stayed with the girls. He was headed to help when the paramedics arrived.

“It was scary for me,” Baker admitted. “So, I didn’t want to get involved too much, just let the EMTs get involved, and my wife stayed with the two girls up in the house until anyone else came to check them out.”

Boreman died on the side of the road, and so did the family’s dog. 19 News has learned her youngest daughter was with her and was also hit. She is now at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

“I think she was running on adrenaline, but her injuries seemed pretty severe after she got settled in and realized what all was going on.”

Police are asking for your help finding this hit-and-run driver. Authorities believe the car is possibly a pick-up truck and will have damage to one of the headlights and grill area.

If you know anything, contact either the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 289-1911, or the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 289-0911.

