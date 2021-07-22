2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash involving multiple rolled over vehicles closes stretch of I-90 in Cleveland

Crash on I-90
Crash on I-90(Source: Jeff Cook/Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews closed a stretch of I-90 west on Thursday morning because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The incident was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on I-90 west near East 152nd Street for traffic heading towards downtown Cleveland.

Pictures and videos from the scene submitted to 19 News show the crash involved a tractor-trailer truck, as well as a passenger vehicle and camper vehicle that both appeared to have rolled on the side.

Information on any potential injuries was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story.

