Crash involving multiple rolled over vehicles closes stretch of I-90 in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews closed a stretch of I-90 west on Thursday morning because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The incident was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on I-90 west near East 152nd Street for traffic heading towards downtown Cleveland.
Pictures and videos from the scene submitted to 19 News show the crash involved a tractor-trailer truck, as well as a passenger vehicle and camper vehicle that both appeared to have rolled on the side.
Information on any potential injuries was not immediately provided.
This is a developing story.
