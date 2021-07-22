Crash involving multiple rolled over vehicles closes stretch of I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews closed a stretch of I-90 west on Thursday morning because of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

CLOSED: INBOUND EAST SHOREWAY - More on this coming up on The CW/43 at 11:00am. Join me. https://t.co/t5WOY1m77p — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) July 22, 2021

The incident was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on I-90 west near East 152nd Street for traffic heading towards downtown Cleveland.

Pictures and videos from the scene submitted to 19 News show the crash involved a tractor-trailer truck, as well as a passenger vehicle and camper vehicle that both appeared to have rolled on the side.

Information on any potential injuries was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story.

