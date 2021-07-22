2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Moments before child was hit
Driver who fled after hitting child on bike wanted by Mentor-on-the-Lake police (graphic video)
House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
Eric Rosado has been charged with attempted murder after a Parma shooting.
Parma police arrest man in connection with shooting