Driver who fled after hitting child on bike wanted by Mentor-on-the-Lake police (graphic video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake police are hoping the public can help identify the driver who fled from the scene of crash involving a child bicyclist.

Police shared photos of the vehicle that was involved in the incident, which happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Southland Drive and Beech Street.

Still investigating this accident...looks like a 2018-2019 KIA SORENTO dark blue in color. Witnesses stated that the... Posted by Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Another child in the area at the time caught the crash and moments after while recording with his GoPro camera, according to Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Chief John Gielink.

**WARNING: Video contains content that some may consider graphic**

My oldest son Landon met this kid today just a few minutes prior to this video being taken. Landon was recording this... Posted by Annie Freedman on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The police chief told 19 News that the boy was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or driver can contact the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department.

This is a developing story.

