Are the Cleveland Indians closer to a new name?

Cleveland Indians Progressive Field
Cleveland Indians Progressive Field(WOIO)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have chosen a new name but are not ready to announce anything, according to a report from Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com.

WOIO sources would not confirm or deny the story.

In December of 2020, team owner Paul Dolan said he hoped to have a new name in place for the 2022 season.

The team announced in July it had 1,100 submissions from fans.

The Indians discontinued official use of the Chief Wahoo logo in 2018.

