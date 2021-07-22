Man in custody after fatal hit-skip in Ashland County

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a deadly hit-skip in Ashland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Christopher T. McAndrew, of Ashland, is in the Ashland County Jail.

Jennifer Lynne Boreman, of Nova, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to OSHP.

The 40-year-old mother was walking her dog with two girls when she was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. The driver also hit her daughter and the dog before fleeing, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

It happened Tuesday night on Township Road 1031 in Troy Township.

Authorities located the suspect vehicle, a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, after receiving a tip from the public, according to the release.

The release said McAndrew was taken into custody without incident around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

