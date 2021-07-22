2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in custody after fatal hit-skip in Ashland County

Christopher T. McAndrew
Christopher T. McAndrew(Source: Ashland County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a deadly hit-skip in Ashland County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Christopher T. McAndrew, of Ashland, is in the Ashland County Jail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Authorities search for Ashland County hit-and-run driver who killed mother, sent daughter to the hospital

Jennifer Lynne Boreman, of Nova, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to OSHP.

The 40-year-old mother was walking her dog with two girls when she was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. The driver also hit her daughter and the dog before fleeing, according to a news release from the highway patrol.

It happened Tuesday night on Township Road 1031 in Troy Township.

Authorities located the suspect vehicle, a silver 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, after receiving a tip from the public, according to the release.

The release said McAndrew was taken into custody without incident around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

