Man with rifle threatens gas station worker in Lorain, police say

Man with rifle threatens gas station worker in Lorain, police say(Source: Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification via Facebook)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this suspect? Lorain police are seeking to identify the man pictured below.

According to police, this man walked into a gas station with a rifle and threatened a worker.

It happened Tuesday night at a gas station located near the corners of Broadway Avenue and E. 28th Street, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said the suspect appears to be a man in his late 40s or early 50s. He wore a Tyson Foods t-shirt.

The man fled the scene in a dark colored newer model Buick Enclave with an unknown license plate, according to police.

If you can help, contact Lorain Police Det. Chris Colon by calling 440-204-2195 or emailing chris_colon@cityoflorain.org.

