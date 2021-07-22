Mentor-on-the-Lake police continue search driver in child hit-and-run incident

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to search for a driver who struck a child on a bicycle Wednesday evening and fled the scene.

“Nothing you ever want to happen to one of your kids,” Stacy, a neighbor said. She and her husband, Tom, chose to not share their last names during the interview.

The incident took place near the corner of Southland Rd. and Beech Dr. as the kid rode his bike. Police say a dark blue Kia Sorento blew past the stop sign and slammed into the child.

According to authorities the boy is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers posted images from a video of the incident making the rounds on social media. Witnesses say the car had an out-of-state license plate, possibly from Florida, but no one was able to catch the plate number.

Stacy and Tom described the scene immediately following the crash as horrific.

“Shocking. It was like panic mode,” Tom said. “The whole community ran over to check on him, thank God it wasn’t worse.”

The couple hope anyone with information can help identify who the driver is. “They don’t always think to be as cautious as they should be,” Stacy said.”

In the meantime, they say this incident is a reminder to always be aware of one’s surroundings.

“There’s tons and tons of kids around here,” Tom explained. “Go a little slower, be a little more cautious, you know, with the stop signs.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.