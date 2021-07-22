2 Strong 4 Bullies
NFL cracking down on unvaccinated players

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference after the NFL...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference after the NFL owners meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Without officially mandating the COVID vaccine, the NFL took its strongest steps yet in efforts to get players, coaches and staff vaccinated.

If a game this season is postponed due to COVID and cannot be made up during the 18-week regular season, the offending team would forfeit that game and its players would not be paid.

Indianapolis and Washington have the two lowest rates among NFL teams, both around 50 percent.

The Browns have not announced an official team total but at minicamp in June coach Kevin Stefanski said they “were not 100 percent,” although more than 51 of the 90 players had been vaccinated.

Stefanski himself missed the team’s playoff win over Pittsburgh last season due to COVID, and he later appeared in a pro-vaccine PSA back in May.

