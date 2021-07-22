NFL cracking down on unvaccinated players

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Without officially mandating the COVID vaccine, the NFL took its strongest steps yet in efforts to get players, coaches and staff vaccinated.

If a game this season is postponed due to COVID and cannot be made up during the 18-week regular season, the offending team would forfeit that game and its players would not be paid.

The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources.



Indianapolis and Washington have the two lowest rates among NFL teams, both around 50 percent.

Vaccinated individuals who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart.



The Browns have not announced an official team total but at minicamp in June coach Kevin Stefanski said they “were not 100 percent,” although more than 51 of the 90 players had been vaccinated.

Stefanski himself missed the team’s playoff win over Pittsburgh last season due to COVID, and he later appeared in a pro-vaccine PSA back in May.

