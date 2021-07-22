2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Hazy, hot, and humid weekend ahead

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday will be our last day of comfortable, pleasant weather before heat and humidity return for the weekend.

Expect high temperatures around 80 degrees Friday.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s over the course of the weekend.

Humidity levels will also be rising, particularly on Sunday.

That will be the muggiest, most uncomfortable day of the weekend.

A few isolated storms are possible on Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

Our best opportunity for rain will arrive on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio weather: Comfortable conditions continue through Friday
Northeast Ohio weather: Comfortable conditions continue through Friday

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Comfortable conditions continue through Friday
Northeast Ohio weather: Comfortable conditions continue through Friday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Comfortable conditions continue through Friday
Commuter Cast
Rain threat returns late Saturday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/22/2021