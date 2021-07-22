Northeast Ohio weather: Hazy, hot, and humid weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday will be our last day of comfortable, pleasant weather before heat and humidity return for the weekend.

Expect high temperatures around 80 degrees Friday.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s over the course of the weekend.

Humidity levels will also be rising, particularly on Sunday.

That will be the muggiest, most uncomfortable day of the weekend.

A few isolated storms are possible on Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

Our best opportunity for rain will arrive on Sunday.

