Northeast Ohio Weather: Comfortable through Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure in the area today and tomorrow. The air mass is dry for the month of July. That means it will be comfortable. A sunny to partly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 70s. Some clouds around tonight. I think temperatures we will still be able to drop though in the 50s away from the lake overnight. Increasing clouds tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures well in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Warmer and more humid air builds in Saturday. A cold front approaches from the northwest. I kept Saturday dry during the day. High temperatures in the 80s. Next risk of showers and storms will be Saturday night.

