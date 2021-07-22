2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT awards city of Cleveland $2.5 million to develop land bridge that connects downtown to lakefront

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland’s dream of developing a land bridge is closer to becoming a reality.

The city is working with Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, to build a bridge over state route 2 connecting Mall C to North coast harbor.

The project is getting a major financial boost from ODOT.

ODOT’s Office of Jobs and Commerce awarded $2.5 million to the city and Haslam Sports Group.

“The $2.5 million that ODOT is committing... will match with the city’s $2.5 million so it’s a total of $5 million,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

Bruning says the land bridge could help boost Cleveland’s economy.

“There’s talk about hotels and different things that could be included with it and that’s what put it in the bucket of jobs and commerce, Bruning added.

Haslam Sports Group and the City of Cleveland sent out a statement regarding the ODOT money which reads in part:

“...Now that funds have been committed, a scope for this initial phase of work will be finalized, after which the procurement and project agreement process will commence in conjunction with ODOT.”

There’s still no word on a timeline for the project.

