2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Official identifies victim of deadly beating on Cleveland’s East Side

A 39-year-old man was beaten to death Tuesday evening at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.
A 39-year-old man was beaten to death Tuesday evening at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.(Hawaii News Now)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was beaten to death Tuesday evening at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified Larry Wells, of Euclid, as the victim.

Cleveland police arrested a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old for the fatal assault, according to a news release from police.

The incident happened at the Sunoco gas station located at 7318 Superior Avenue, according to the medical examiner.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the Wells was in a car when two men approached, pulled him from the car, and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

The men fled the scene after the beating.

Wells died at University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

32-year-old man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
32-year-old man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Christopher T. McAndrew
Man in custody after fatal hit-skip in Ashland County
Cleveland celebrates 225th birthday
Cleveland celebrates 225th birthday
Man with rifle threatens gas station worker in Lorain, police say
Man with rifle threatens gas station worker in Lorain, police say