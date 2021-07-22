Official identifies victim of deadly beating on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was beaten to death Tuesday evening at a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified Larry Wells, of Euclid, as the victim.

Cleveland police arrested a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old for the fatal assault, according to a news release from police.

The incident happened at the Sunoco gas station located at 7318 Superior Avenue, according to the medical examiner.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the Wells was in a car when two men approached, pulled him from the car, and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

The men fled the scene after the beating.

Wells died at University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

