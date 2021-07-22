Parma police arrest man in connection with shooting

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - On July 21, Officers responded to the 5200 block of Knollwood Drive for a report of shots fired and a man down.

The victim was a 24-year-old male with multiple gunshots wounds, according to a press release.

Parma Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to Metro Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were seen running from the scene to a nearby apartment building in the same complex.

Officers were able to identify one of the men on the scene as being present during the shooting and he was held for questioning.

The second man was still in the apartment building and surrendered after police were able to make contact with him.

The second male was arrested and identified as Eric E. Rosado, 20, of Berea, according to the press release.

Rosado is being held at the Parma jail and has been charged with attempted murder.

The first male has been released without charges at this time, according to the press release.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.