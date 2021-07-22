2 Strong 4 Bullies
Semi-truck shot at during Akron road rage incident

(Source: 19 News)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers responded to a shooting incident that occurred in the area of I-76 East and East Market Street just before 1 a.m. this morning.

The victim, a 52-year-old semi-truck driver, reported seeing a silver car tailgating another vehicle.

After the victim switched lanes to avoid the reckless driving, which included being brake checked, the driver in the silver vehicle brandished a handgun.

The victim said as the suspect vehicle got off at an unknown exit, he heard gunshots and bullets hitting his truck, according to a press release.

The victim then drove to another area and called the police.

No arrests have been made but the detectives are gathering information and working to identify the supsect, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

All callers can remain anonymous.

