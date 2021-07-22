Several area fire departments battle North Ridgeville condo fire

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple west side area fire departments fought a condo fire on Willow Brook Lane Wednesday night.

Fire departments from Avon, Westlake, North Olmsted, Olmsted Township, and Olmsted Falls are on scene provided mutual aid, according to North Ridgeville fire,

The fire started around 8:45 pm and took about an hour to bring it under control.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cleveland 19 News will have more details when they become available.

