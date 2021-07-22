SUV plows through front door of Cleveland Public Library branch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A SUV smashed through the front doors of the Woodland Branch of the Cleveland Public Library Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the scene around 9:30 pm

The branch is located at 5806 Woodland Avenue

A man was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

