SUV plows through front door of Cleveland Public Library branch

Woodland Branch of the Cleveland Public Library damaged by SUV
Woodland Branch of the Cleveland Public Library damaged by SUV(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A SUV smashed through the front doors of the Woodland Branch of the Cleveland Public Library Wednesday night.

First responders were called to the scene around 9:30 pm

The branch is located at 5806 Woodland Avenue

A man was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

