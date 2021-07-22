2 Strong 4 Bullies
Topps Truck to visit Progressive Field this weekend(Source: The Topps Company)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you dreamed of seeing your face alongside baseball legends?

This weekend is your chance!

You can become a trading card when the Topps Truck visits Cleveland this weekend.

A news release said the Topps Truck, decorated with more than 11,000 baseball cards, is traveling across the country ahead of National Baseball Card Day on August 7.

Our local event is happening at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Progressive Field, according to a news release.

There will be a baseball card giveaway, trivia contests and cornhole games as well as a life-size Topps card frame.

The pop-up events are hosted by the Topps Company, the official trading card partner of Major League Baseball, according to the release.

