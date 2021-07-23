2 Strong 4 Bullies
Aurora police positively identify woman in connection to unidentified baby found at Cleveland bus stop

Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest in connection to an...
The woman was positively identified after being taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for a medical evaluation.(Solon Police Department)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Aurora police department has identified the female claiming to be the mother of the baby abandoned at a Cleveland bus stop, according to a press release.

Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA bus stop

The Solon police department responded on Wednesday to Solon Square, a shopping center, after a tipster reported seeing the woman.

Police questioned her but she was ultimately not taken into custody.

Solon police investigate ‘person of interest’ in connection to unidentified baby found at Cleveland bus stop

On Thursday, July 22, the Aurora police received multiple calls reporting a woman walking in the roadway on State Route 43.

Responding officers learned that the female was the unidentified female claiming to be the mother of the infant Baby Doe who was recovered from a bus stop at East 105th Street and Superior Avenue, according to the press release.

After talking with her for some time, it was decided to seek medical attention for the woman.

She was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for a medical evaluation, according to the release.

A search warrant was obtained for the woman’s DNA and fingerprints and the woman was positively identified.

The information was then provided to the R.T.A. police. who are continuing their investigation.

Baby Doe remains safe in the custody of the Department of Family and Children Services.

Due to no charges being filed, her name is not being released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

