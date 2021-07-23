Chardon boy battling cancer sworn in as honorary firefighter, saves Spiderman

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chardon boy battling cancer sworn in as honorary firefighter(Source: Chardon Fire Department)
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4-year-old boy from Chardon got to fulfill a very special wish this week.

Lucas Kelling is battling cancer, but for one day, he got to rescue Spiderman.

Chardon Fire Department helped Lucas fulfill his dream through the Special Wish Foundation of Cleveland, having him undergo firefighter training and be sworn in as a member of the department.

Not long after the training, an alarm came in that Spiderman was in trouble and needed help. Using his firefighter training, Lucas was able to save the superhero and become a hero himself.

Today the Chardon Fire Department had the opportunity to make a young man's dream come true. 4 year old Lucas has been...

Posted by The Chardon Fire Department on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Lucas was rewarded for his heroic efforts with a key to the city of Chardon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

