Cleveland Clinic building hospital in Mentor, neighboring residents react

Some neighboring residents concerned it will interrupt everyday life
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is set to break ground on a new hospital in Mentor later this year. It’s located right off I-90.

It will be across from a residential neighborhood. Some of the residents are concerned that it may disrupt their everyday lives.

“Mixed emotions on it. Worried about the noise. Worried about the traffic. I think one of the entrances is going to be right off the street here. So I’m a bit concerned about that,” said Prause.

A big question many neighboring residents have is will there be a helicopter and helicopter pad with this hospital?

“Helicopter could be a problem,” said Prause.

The clinic tells 19 News they are still finalizing plans and can’t confirm if in fact a helicopter is included with this hospital.

“I don’t think I’m really opposed to helicopters. It’s just that it depends on the frequency I would guess and I think the flight pattern which would probably stay near 90,” said Rob Usher, a neighboring resident.

Some say they’re glad the hospital is coming because health professionals may prefer to live near the hospital. They hope the result will be higher property values.

“Then on the other hand it’s nice to have a hospital that close if an emergency comes up. Cleveland Clinic, well renown place,” said Prause.

The clinic tells 19 News the pandemic put a pause on this project, and that they’ll be a great neighbor to everyone nearby.

The hospital will open in early 2023.

