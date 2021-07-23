2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Board of Elections open for early voting, candidates for poll jobs

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After last year’s election day, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is open once again for early voting.

Mike West, manager of the Board’s Community Outreach Department, says the team is looking for poll worker extras for the August 3rd primaries.

“Poll workers and election night workers make democracy possible,” he said.

Those interested are encouraged to call 216-443-3277 for more information.

West is expecting around 2,000 voters to cast their ballots in this period and are right on schedule.

“The more that vote early, the better because then their votes are cast, and they don’t have to worry about where they might be or might not be,” he said.

Residents from across the county continued to converge Friday at the Board to cast their early ballots. Just as last November, health steps are still in place to make the voting process as safe as possible.

Diane Herbert felt no hesitation to cast her vote at the Board today: “I would’ve voted in my area, but I’m more comfortable coming down here.”

As primary day draws near, West hopes more people will become available to help. “It’s important work and we hope people would take part in it,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

