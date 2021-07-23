2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver identified after hitting child on bike and fleeing crash, Mentor-on-the-Lake police say(Source: Provided to/by Mentor-on-the-Lake police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake police have identified the driver who fled from the scene of crash involving a child bicyclist.

The update was shared Friday in a department Facebook post. Police said the driver’s identity will be released after she is formally charged.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mentor-on-the-Lake police continue search driver in child hit-and-run incident

The department credited the public and the FLOCK Camera System in helping to identify this driver.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Southland Drive and Beech Street.

The police chief told 19 News that the boy was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

