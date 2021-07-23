Driver identified after hitting child on bike and fleeing crash, Mentor-on-the-Lake police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake police have identified the driver who fled from the scene of crash involving a child bicyclist.

The update was shared Friday in a department Facebook post. Police said the driver’s identity will be released after she is formally charged.

The department credited the public and the FLOCK Camera System in helping to identify this driver.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Southland Drive and Beech Street.

The police chief told 19 News that the boy was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.