Here are the best reactions to news that the Indians are changing the team name to the Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will soon be a changing of the “Guard” in Cleveland.

Following the end of the 2021 season, the Cleveland Indians announced on Friday in a video narrated by Tom Hanks that the organization will change the team name to the Cleveland Guardians.

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said. “Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders.”

Months of discussions to change the name were triggered by complaints that the name “Indians” could be considered racist.

The name change triggered mixed reactions from baseball fans and celebrities on social media.

Yup, we named our team after bridge statues. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 23, 2021

So… the Cleveland Guardians…

…

…

…

IM SORRY BUT THE SPIDERS REBRAND WAS RIGHT THERE CMON NOW!! #Cleveland #mlb pic.twitter.com/VSdCUNuzcO — Kevin Redfield (@k_redston) July 23, 2021

cleveland indians: “our new name is the Cleveland Guardians”



sewer cockroaches, pointing at spider friends: HAHAHA — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) July 23, 2021

Guardians was selected to represent the “Guardians of Traffic” seen on each side of Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.