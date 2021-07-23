Indians to change team name to Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They have been the Cleveland Indians since 1915, but soon the team will be known as the Guardians. The team announced the change today.

The team announced last year it would look into name change and decided it was something to move forward with.

Major League Baseball’s other team with a Native American nickname, the Atlanta Braves, have not pursued a name change.

The teams formerly known as the Washington Redskins (NFL) and Edmonton Eskimos (CFL) have already moved on from their nicknames. Washington is settling on the Washington Football Team for now, and Edmonton recently became the Elks.

