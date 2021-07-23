2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indians to change team name to Cleveland Guardians

FILE PHOTO - A general view of Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland before Game One of the...
FILE PHOTO - A general view of Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland before Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)(Jason Miller | Getty Images)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - They have been the Cleveland Indians since 1915, but soon the team will be known as the Guardians. The team announced the change today.

The team announced last year it would look into name change and decided it was something to move forward with.

Major League Baseball’s other team with a Native American nickname, the Atlanta Braves, have not pursued a name change.

The teams formerly known as the Washington Redskins (NFL) and Edmonton Eskimos (CFL) have already moved on from their nicknames. Washington is settling on the Washington Football Team for now, and Edmonton recently became the Elks.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Indians
Rays rally late to beat Indians, 5-4
Overtime: 7-22-2021
Overtime: 7-22-2021
Overtime: 7-21-2021
Overtime: 7-21-2021
Cleveland Indians Progressive Field
Are the Cleveland Indians closer to a new name?