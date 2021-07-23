2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indigenous groups respond to Indians’ name change

Amoriya, left, and Josh Hunt protest Chief Wahoo before a home opener baseball game between the...
Amoriya, left, and Josh Hunt protest Chief Wahoo before a home opener baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Indigenous groups, some of which have long wanted the Cleveland baseball team to change their name, are reacting to the announcement the club will be known as the Guardians starting in 2022.

“For six decades our community has fought tirelessly to be recognized as diverse and vibrant, instead of portrayed in inaccurate and harmful ways,” The Cleveland Indigenous Coalition said in a press release sent out by the Indians. “By agreeing to change the team name away from Indigenous themes, the Cleveland baseball team is helping to create a place where Native American children and their families feel valued and fully seen. During this period of transition, we look forward to continued collaborative efforts with the team to move in a direction of healing, and to create a better future for all generations to come.”

The Lake Erie Native American Council issued the following statement: “Today, we stand with our heads held high and full of gratitude to those who came before us in this fight. Our community has worked tirelessly to be recognized as diverse and vibrant, instead of being portrayed in inaccurate and harmful ways. This name change will help create a place where Native American children and their families are valued and fully seen.”

The Indians said The Cleveland Indigenous Coalition and the National Congress of American Indians “were both active contributors to [the team’s] listening and learning process.”

For years, some Indigenous groups voiced their opposition to the Indians name. The Cleveland American Indian Movement protested outside of the stadium ahead of every home opener the team played for more than five decades.

The Indians stopped using the Chief Wahoo logo in 2018.

In 2021, the Indians banned fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that mimics Native American culture at Progressive Field.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 8, 2013, file photo shows Cleveland's skyline (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Here are the best reactions to news that the Indians are changing the team name to the Cleveland Guardians
FILE PHOTO - A general view of Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland before Game One of the...
Indians to change team name to Cleveland Guardians
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Tickets for 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony go on sale July 30
Rocky River Police find 4 stolen cars from Cleveland suburbs