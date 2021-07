LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police department is attempting to locate Carmen Firestone, 12, to check her welfare.

Firestone was last seen in the area of Estelle in Lorain and her last known clothing is unknown.

If you see her, contact Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

The police are asking that you do not approach her.

Lorain Police Department is attempting to locate 12 year old Carmen Firestone to check her welfare. She was last seen in... Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.