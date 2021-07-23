2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer pattern; Sunday storm threat

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front is located west of Ohio this morning. Some clouds in advance of it. I went with a mostly cloudy sky today and tonight. Lesser clouds east of the I-77 corridor. The air mass is warming. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. Humidity levels still pretty low. Temperatures drop into the 60s overnight. Warmer and more humid tomorrow. Mostly cloudy sky. Most of the area should stay dry during the day. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. A cold front approaches from the northwest Saturday night. The front tracks through later Sunday. Best risk of showers and thunderstorms will be late Saturday night and Sunday. A few storms could be strong and contain torrential rain. The team will be monitoring this threat.

