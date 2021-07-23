2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ODH: Ohio residents may have been on same plane as passenger with monkeypox

A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria. Health officials are monitoring those who may have been exposed on flights.
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents from Ohio may have been traveling on the same plane with a passenger who recently tested positive for monkeypox.

The Ohio Department of Health said the agency was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that there may have been Ohioans on specific flights that a person with monkeypox was traveling on.

RELATED: CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the CDC said the single case of monkeypox in a resident of Texas was confirmed on July 15 after returning from Nigeria in Africa.

The flights taken by the infected individual include:

  • July 8: Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Nigeria) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia)
  • July 9: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia) to Dallas Love Field Airport (Texas)

Officials with the CDC are in the process of contacting passengers that may have had contact with the infected individual.

Monkeypox is rare, but can be a potentially serious viral illness that begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling before progressing to widespread rashes on the face and body.

Infections typically last less than four weeks.

Fortunately, because masks are required in airports and on planes, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the risk of transmitting monkeypox via respiratory droplets is low. 

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Four-year-old Upton McWilliams and her 21-month old sister, Crew, are two youngsters...
Small South Euclid pediatric practice makes big impact in battle against COVID-19
The Vaccine Team
‘Either you get vaccinated or you are going to get COVID-19’: Health experts address problem of vaccine hesitancy in Ohio
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 744 new COVID-19 cases, additional 12 deaths added to state’s total
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school