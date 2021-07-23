2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack - Collecting Donations Now

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

Operation Backpack is more than a backpack filled with school supplies. It is about giving kids hope and confidence by sharing the tools they need to thrive in school. It is sharing extra help with caregivers, who may need it right now. And, it’s a way to help our community thrive by sharing hope with children throughout greater Cleveland.

As children return to five days a week school, the need for extra help and school supplies is increasing. Especially as we are still facing unemployment and job losses because of the pandemic. Operation Backpack benefits children in many school districts throughout Greater Cleveland.

UFC GYM Middleburg Heights and Kaplan’s Furniture are proud sponsors of our 2021 Operation Backpack donation drive. All locations are collecting donations NOW. Stop out to a location near you to donate today!

19 News will also have a live broadcast event, collecting donations from 4-630 PM on the following days:

- Thursday, August 5, 2021 - UFC GYM Middleburg Heights, 6849B Pearl Road

- Friday, August 6, 2021 - Kaplan’s Furniture North Olmstead, 24869 Lorain Road

If you can’t make if out to a donation drop off site but want to donate please consider one of the following:

- Shop the Amazon Wishlist

- VOA Donation Page

Looking for help with school supplies, please reach out to your school district.

