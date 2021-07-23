Rays rally late to beat Indians, 5-4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians let game one with the Tampa Bay Rays slip away, 5-4, in extra innings.

Austin Meadows’ RBI single in the top of the tenth scored intentional runner Randy Arozarena for the go-ahead run for the comeback win.

The Tribe will be back in action at 7:10 on Friday at Progressive Field with Zach Plesac set to start on the mound for Cleveland.

