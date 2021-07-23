Rays rally late to beat Indians, 5-4
Tampa Bay rallied for a pair of runs in the ninth to force extra innings
Published: Jul. 22, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians let game one with the Tampa Bay Rays slip away, 5-4, in extra innings.
Austin Meadows’ RBI single in the top of the tenth scored intentional runner Randy Arozarena for the go-ahead run for the comeback win.
The Tribe will be back in action at 7:10 on Friday at Progressive Field with Zach Plesac set to start on the mound for Cleveland.
