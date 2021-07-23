2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rays rally late to beat Indians, 5-4

Tampa Bay rallied for a pair of runs in the ninth to force extra innings
Indians
Indians(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians let game one with the Tampa Bay Rays slip away, 5-4, in extra innings.

Austin Meadows’ RBI single in the top of the tenth scored intentional runner Randy Arozarena for the go-ahead run for the comeback win.

The Tribe will be back in action at 7:10 on Friday at Progressive Field with Zach Plesac set to start on the mound for Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Overtime: 7-22-2021
Overtime: 7-22-2021
Overtime: 7-21-2021
Overtime: 7-21-2021
Cleveland Indians Progressive Field
Are the Cleveland Indians closer to a new name?
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listens to a question during a news conference after the NFL...
NFL cracking down on unvaccinated players