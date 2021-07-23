The Summer’s best cocktails with VIVE Hard Seltzer!
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIVE Sunrise PUNCH Cocktail
Ingredients:
● 5oz of VIVE Sunrise PUNCH
● 1oz of Tequila
● .5oz of Cointreau
● .5oz of Limoncello
● 2 dashes of Habanero Shrub
● Pineapple wedge (for garnish)
Directions:
- Pour VIVE Sunrise PUNCH in glass over ice.
- Add all other ingredients into a shaker, with ice, and shake until chilled.
- Strain into your glass with VIVE Sunrise PUNCH.
- Top with VIVE Sunrise PUNCH as needed, garnish and enjoy!