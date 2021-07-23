The Summer’s best cocktails with VIVE Hard Seltzer!

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sunrise Punch Cocktail
Vive Sunrise Punch
Vive Sunrise Punch(VIVE twitter)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIVE Sunrise PUNCH Cocktail

Ingredients:

● 5oz of VIVE Sunrise PUNCH

● 1oz of Tequila

● .5oz of Cointreau

● .5oz of Limoncello

● 2 dashes of Habanero Shrub

● Pineapple wedge (for garnish)

Directions:

  • Pour VIVE Sunrise PUNCH in glass over ice.
  • Add all other ingredients into a shaker, with ice, and shake until chilled.
  • Strain into your glass with VIVE Sunrise PUNCH.
  • Top with VIVE Sunrise PUNCH as needed, garnish and enjoy!

