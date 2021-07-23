2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tickets for 2021 Rock Hall induction ceremony go on sale July 30

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that tickets for the 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale to the public on July 30 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets at https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/.

The Induction Ceremony takes place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. at the Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse.

The ceremony will air later on HBO and stream on HBO max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106.

The ceremony will honor this year’s inductees Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren.

Along with Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence and LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence.

Clarence Avant will also be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

