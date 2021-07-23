WonderStruck brings live outdoor music back to Northeast Ohio as well as COVID precautions

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “It’s unbelievable,” said Denny Young, president of Elevation Group, the promoter of WonderStruck. ”I mean, to think where we were a year ago and where we are today, 28 bands, 12,000 people here each day this weekend. It’s going to be awesome.”

Some of the bands responsible for that enthusiasm for the event: Portugal. The Man, AJR, Walk the Moon, and Third Eye Blind.

“I think it’s going to be high-octane energy,” Young said of the return of festival shows. “The last time we did this was June of 2019, so it’s been more than two years and this the first large-scale music event in Northeast Ohio, most of these bands will be playing their first live show in 20 months.”

“We’re outdoors. It’s a miniscule chance of you getting COVID outdoors,” Young said of virus precautions. “We’ve really worked very hard to spread out and distance here. If you want to be away from people, you can. There’s plenty of room to do that. If you want to have the normal festival experience and be on top of each other, you can do that too.”

Wonderstruck has partnered with Germ-X and will give everyone their own personal hand sanitizer, preventative medicine with the music the first notes of a cure.

“What we can do is rally around something like music. Celebrating, being with friends, and enjoying music is a great cure for mental health issues related to this pandemic.”

Tickets are still available and start at $115.

