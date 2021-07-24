2 events bring thousands to downtown Cleveland Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two big events right across from each other brought thousands of people to downtown Cleveland Friday night.

Lots of fans came to Progressive Field for the Indians game; for some, it was their first time back since COVID.

“I’m so excited like this opportunity was not available last year, but I’m glad to be here, so awesome, and now we’re the guardians, new and improved, I guess,” said Maya Coker.

Another long-awaited event in Cleveland, the WWE Smackdown at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“I’ve been waiting for this day since last year because it got canceled when we were gonna go,” said Max Amato.

Max Amato and his dad Vince are huge WWE fans, and they’re so excited that the event is right here in their hometown.

“My friends are gonna be watching back at home, so they’re gonna be able to see me there,” Max said.

“Oh, it’s extremely exciting,” said Vince. “Growing up here all my life, it’s great to see the city so vibrant, everyone, down here.”

Fans said they felt pretty safe and weren’t too concerned about the new delta variant.

“I mean, I trust my brothers and sisters here. I guess you could say so. I trust that they’re vaccinated or they’re taking the right precautions to make sure nobody’s gonna get sick,” said Nick Petrolla.

No matter which event brought you downtown Friday night, everyone is enjoying the Cleveland comeback.

“It really feels pretty much back to where it was before, so I’m super excited about that,” said Dustin Buckingham.

“It’s really nice to see everybody kind of just enjoying this beautiful weather, and it really shows a testament to how strong this city can be, too, you know, with the pandemic and everybody being able to come back,” said Petrolla.

Another fun event planned for this weekend is the Christmas in July festival downtown on Saturday. It starts at noon and goes on until sundown.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.